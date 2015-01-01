Abstract

Falls are a serious public health problem, especially for older adults with chronic conditions. The purpose of this systematic review was to evaluate the translational potential of physical activity-based balance interventions for older adults with common chronic conditions guided by the Reach, Effectiveness/Efficacy, Adoption, Implementation, and Maintenance (RE-AIM) framework. Databases were searched (2011-2021) to identify studies with physical activity-based fall prevention interventions for older adults with chronic conditions. Data were collected using the RE-AIM coding guide and Mixed Methods Appraisal Tool for evidence quality. The search yielded 122 articles, of which 14 distinct studies were included. The most reported RE-AIM dimensions across the studies were Reach (46.2%) and Implementation (40.5%), with Effectiveness/Efficacy (29.4%), Adoption (2.0%), and Maintenance (5.4%) being the least reported. Studies were largely conducted in controlled research environments with minimal staff involvement and without long-term follow-up periods. While studies found that physical activity-based programs were effective in improving balance, information on representativeness and adoption/maintenance of programs was lacking. Studies included sufficient details about the intervention (content, dosage, progression). External validity RE-AIM indicators were reported less frequently than internal validity indicators. The studies were of moderate quality overall. Studies often lacked information on indicators critical for understanding how to implement these programs. This review signals the need to investigate the translation of these interventions from controlled research settings to clinical settings to improve the public impact of fall prevention for this population.

Language: en