Citation
Ilyina ES, Shalygin VA, Bogova OT, Potapov VN, Bolotokova AV, Savelyeva MI, Sinitsina II, Doskina EV, Sychev DA. Adv. Gerontol. (1997) 2022; 35(4): 552-558.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Gerontological Society of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Publisher Ėskulap)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
36401865
Abstract
This article presents the results of the analysis of data from patients over 75 years of age from a multidisciplinary hospital with cardiovascular disease and comorbid conditions. Pharmacotherapy of gerontological patients with multiple risk factors for falls was analysed in terms of the presence of polypragmasy and drug-drug interactions hazardous to the risk of falls. In the group of patients who experienced a fall in hospital compared to patients without a fall, the prescription lists audit showed a predominance of medicines (drugs) and drug combinations compromised by an increased risk of this serious adverse event. An audit of prescriptions of patients at increased risk of falls as a means of combating polypharmacy and identifying drugs that may cause falls can be conducted using the "Traffic light classification of FRIDs" and drug checkers to identify clinically relevant combinations. The use of these clinical and pharmacological tools can improve the quality and safety of medical care in a hospital setting.
Language: ru
Keywords
geriatrics; audit of medicinal prescriptions; comorbidity; drug-induced falls; fall risk increase drugs (FRIDs); pharmacotherapy