Citation
Huang KY, Kumar M, Cheng S, Urcuyo AE, Macharia P. BMC Health Serv. Res. 2022; 22(1): e1373.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
36401323
Abstract
AIM: Adolescents in low-and-middle-income countries (LMICs) are facing numerous developmental, sexual and reproductive health (SRH) challenges including exposure to multidimensional violence. Gender-based violence (GBV) specifically intimate partner violence (IPV) are both highly prevalent in LMICs and are strongly linked with poor SRH outcomes. However, GBV and IPV interventions have not yet been adequately integrated in SRH due to individual, social, cultural, service, and resource barriers. To promote long-term SRH, a more holistic approach that integrates GBV and IPV, and adolescent development needs is imperative. Digital health has the potential to address multiple service setup, provision, and addressing access barriers through designing and providing integrated SRH care. However, there are no guidelines for an integrated digital SRH and development promotion for adolescents in LMICs.
Language: en
Keywords
Review; Intimate partner violence; Gender-based violence; Adolescents Development; Digital health; Low-and-middle-income countries; mHealth; Sexual and reproductive health