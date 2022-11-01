Abstract

PURPOSE: The purpose of this study was to assess the performance of a decision-tree for head-CT indication in elderly patients presenting minor traumatic injuries MATERIALS AND METHODS: : A single-centre retrospective study was performed and analyses were based on emergency CT scans of all patients aged 65 and over who experienced minor head trauma due to falls. The primary judgement criteria was the diagnosis of a traumatic intracranial haemorrhagic lesion (tICH) depicted on the CT scan. Focal neurological deficit and history of tICH on a previous CT scan were used to create the decision-tree.



RESULTS: A total of 1001 patients were included. Ninety-five (9.5%) had tICH on the CT scan. Of these patients, 42 (46.1%) had an abnormal Glasgow Coma Scale, 30 (31.6%) a focal neurological deficit and 13 (13.7%) a history of tICH on a previous CT scan. The presence of at least one of these 3 risk factors was associated with the occurrence of tICH (p <0.001). The decision-tree developed from these risk factors allowed the appropriate classification of 63 of 95 patients (66.3%) with tICH. Undetected haemorrhagic lesions in patients with no clinical severity criteria evolved favourably. The decision-tree correctly identified 97% of patients without any tICH on the CT.



CONCLUSION: Systematic head CT for elderly patients presenting minor head trauma could be irrelevant. A decision-tree based on objective clinical severity criteria for the indication of head CT could detect the majority of tICH requiring surgical intervention. Prospective randomized studies are mandatory to confirm these hypotheses.

Language: en