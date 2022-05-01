Abstract

Cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) is a form of psychological treatment that is based on the underlying assumption that mental disorders and psychological distress are maintained by cognitive factors, that is, that general beliefs about the world, the self, and the future contribute to the maintenance of emotional distress and behavioral problems. The overall goal of CBT is to replace dysfunctional constructs with more flexible and adaptive cognitions. The most relevant cognitive-behavioral techniques in clinical practice are: i. Cognitive Restructuring (also known as the ABCDE method) is indicated to support patients dealing with negative beliefs or thoughts. The different steps in the cognitive restructuring process are summarized by the letters in the ABCDE acronym that describe the different stages of this coaching model: Activating event or situation associated with the negative thoughts, Beliefs and belief structures held by the individual that explain how they perceive the world which can facilitate negative thoughts, Consequences or feelings related to the activating event, Disputation of beliefs to allow individuals to challenge their belief system, and Effective new approach or effort to deal with the problem by facilitating individuals to replace unhelpful beliefs with more helpful ones. ii. Problem-Solving (also known as SOLVE) to raise awareness for specific triggers, and evaluate and choose more effective options. Each letter of the SOLVE acronym identifies different steps of the problem-solving process: Select a problem, generate Options, rate the Likely outcome of each option, choose the Very best option, and Evaluate how well each option worked. For example, a suicide attempt is reconceptualized as a failure in problem-solving. This treatment approach attempts to provide patients with a better sense of control over future emerging problems. iii. Re-attribution is a technique that enables patients to replace negative self-statements (eg, "it is all my fault") with different statements where responsibility is attributed more appropriately. Furthermore, decatastrophizing may help subjects, especially adolescents decide whether they may be overestimating the catastrophic nature of the precipitating event, and by allowing them to scale the event severity they learn to evaluate situations along a continuum rather than seeing them in black and white. iv. Affect Regulation techniques are often used with suicidal adolescents to teach them how to recognize stimuli that provoke negative emotions and how to mitigate the resulting emotional arousal through self-talk and relaxation.

