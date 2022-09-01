Abstract

Injuries and deaths due to firearms in children and young adults is a public health crisis in the United States. Pediatric clinicians are powerful advocates to reduce harm due to firearms. By forming coalitions with legislators on a bipartisan basis, working with government relations teams in the hospitals, and partnering with community allies and stakeholders, pediatric clinicians can work to enact legislation and influence policies at the individual, state, and national levels. This can include advocacy for strengthening Child Access Prevention Laws and firearm safer storage campaigns.

