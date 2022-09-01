SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Behrens D, Haasz M, Dodington J, Lee LK. Pediatr. Clin. North Am. 2023; 70(1): 67-82.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.pcl.2022.09.002

PMID

36402472

Abstract

Injuries and deaths due to firearms in children and young adults is a public health crisis in the United States. Pediatric clinicians are powerful advocates to reduce harm due to firearms. By forming coalitions with legislators on a bipartisan basis, working with government relations teams in the hospitals, and partnering with community allies and stakeholders, pediatric clinicians can work to enact legislation and influence policies at the individual, state, and national levels. This can include advocacy for strengthening Child Access Prevention Laws and firearm safer storage campaigns.


Language: en

Keywords

Injury prevention; Harm reduction; Firearm; Legislative advocacy

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print