Citation
T Nguyen P, Basson D, Perry D. Res. Child Adolesc. Psychopathol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
36401776
Abstract
We examine the association between trauma patterns, gender identity, ethnicity, foster care involvement, and mental health needs in a sample of low-income youth. Our community sample included 2,175 clients aged 6 or older (M(age) = 11.9), has a closely-even gender ratio (55% female and 45% male and others) and is ethnically diverse (37% Black, 31% Multiracial, 14% Latinx, 9% White, 10% Others). 61% of youth in this sample have involvement with the foster care system. Latent class analysis was used to identify trauma patterns, explore predictors of latent class membership, and estimate the cumulative mental health needs for each trauma class.
Language: en
Keywords
Trauma; Community-Based; Foster Care; Mental Health Needs