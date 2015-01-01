Abstract

We examine the association between trauma patterns, gender identity, ethnicity, foster care involvement, and mental health needs in a sample of low-income youth. Our community sample included 2,175 clients aged 6 or older (M(age) = 11.9), has a closely-even gender ratio (55% female and 45% male and others) and is ethnically diverse (37% Black, 31% Multiracial, 14% Latinx, 9% White, 10% Others). 61% of youth in this sample have involvement with the foster care system. Latent class analysis was used to identify trauma patterns, explore predictors of latent class membership, and estimate the cumulative mental health needs for each trauma class.



RESULTS revealed four trauma patterns (Low Trauma, Caregiving Disruption, Community Violence, and Multiple Trauma). Girls were more likely than boys to be in the high-trauma groups. Compared to Black youth, Latinx youth were more likely to be in the Multiple Trauma class, whereas White youth were less likely to be in the high trauma classes. Youth with past or current involvement with the foster care system were more likely than those without to be in the high-trauma classes. Mental health needs for youth in Low Trauma and Caregiving Disruption were comparable, but were highest for those in Community Violence. Contrary to expectation, the Multiple Trauma group did not have the highest-level mental health needs. Interventions for low-income youth can benefit from knowing which trauma patterns are associated with various levels of mental health needs. Newer models of care focusing on building healthy communities may be the way forward.

Language: en