Abstract

BACKGROUND: As postmenopausal osteoporotic fractures can cause higher rates of disability and mortality in women; it is essential to analyze the factors associated with primary and recurrent fractures in postmenopausal osteoporosis (PMOP) patients.



METHODS: Retrospective analysis of 2478 PMOP patients aged ≥ 50 years who attended the Shanghai General Hospital from January 2007 to December 2016, including 1239 patients with no fractures and 1239 patients with histories of fractures (1008 in the primary fracture group and 231 in the re-fracture group). All patients' basic clinical data, serum biochemical and bone metabolic markers, bone mineral density (BMD), and other indicators were recorded uniformly. Comparing the differences between the clinical characteristics of patients with primary and recurrent fractures, as well as the differences in the clinical characteristics of patients with primary and recurrent fractures in combination with different diseases, further analyses the risk factors for primary and recurrent fractures in PMOP patients. SPSS.26 was used for statistical analysis.



RESULTS: Compared to the unfractured group, the fractured group was older and had lower height and bone mineral density (all P < 0.01), with the re-fractured group having lower BMD at each key site than the primary fracture group (all P < 0.01). Analysis of the combined disease subgroups showed that serum BGP levels were lower in the primary and re-fracture patients with diabetes than in the non-diabetic subgroup (P < 0.05), and serum CTX levels were lower in the re-fracture group with diabetes than in the primary fracture group with diabetes (P < 0.05). Patients with recurrent fractures with cardio-vascular diseases had lower BMD than the subgroup without cardio-vascular diseases (P < 0.05) and also had lower BMD than the group with primary fractures with cardio-vascular diseases (P < 0.05). Multiple logistic regression analysis showed that advanced age, overweight, low lumbar spine and total hip BMD were risk factors for primary and recurrent fractures; and comorbid chronic liver and kidney diseases were risk factors for primary fractures.



CONCLUSION: PMOP patients with advanced age, overweight, low bone mineral density, and comorbid chronic liver and kidney diseases are at greater risk of fractures and require early intervention to reduce fractures occurrence. Moreover, those who are elderly, overweight, and have low bone density should also be aware of the risk of re-fractures.

