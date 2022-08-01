SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Turanovic JJ. J. Adolesc. Health 2022; 71(6S): S14-S23.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jadohealth.2022.08.015

PMID

36404015

Abstract

PURPOSE: Over the past 25 years, across a wide range of academic disciplines, the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent to Adult Health has facilitated a wealth of research on the sources and consequences of victimization and exposure to violence (ETV). In this review, I reflect broadly on the knowledge gleaned from this impressive data source.

METHODS: The review is situated within an integrated, multilevel framework that (1) emphasizes differential risks for ETV and victimization (at the individual, peer, school, family, and neighborhood levels), (2) allows for the dynamic study of violence exposures, (3) recognizes an overlap between multiple forms of victimization and ETV, (4) allows for the study of moderating factors and mediating mechanisms, and (5) allows for a wide array of developmental consequences to be identified.

RESULTS: Major correlates and consequences of ETV and victimization in the data are described, along with mediators and moderators that influence the link between violence exposures and negative life outcomes.

DISCUSSION: Gaps and challenges are discussed. Several directions for future research are put forth, including the need to further uncover the dynamic sources and consequences of victimization and ETV over the life course.


Language: en

Keywords

Victimization; Add health; Adolescent development; Exposure to violence

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print