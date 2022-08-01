|
Turanovic JJ. J. Adolesc. Health 2022; 71(6S): S14-S23.
36404015
Abstract
PURPOSE: Over the past 25 years, across a wide range of academic disciplines, the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent to Adult Health has facilitated a wealth of research on the sources and consequences of victimization and exposure to violence (ETV). In this review, I reflect broadly on the knowledge gleaned from this impressive data source.
Victimization; Add health; Adolescent development; Exposure to violence