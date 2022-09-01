Abstract

A video-based measure of drivers' speeding propensity (the UQ Video Speed Test) was developed for use in both laboratory-based and online research studies. In the test, the respondent is presented with a series of 16 video clips of traffic footage, which were shot from the driver's perspective using a camera mounted behind the windscreen of a moving car. For each clip, the respondent's task is to indicate to what extent they would travel faster or slower than the speed of the camera car. Responses to all clips are averaged to determine the respondent's overall score. In the present study, we investigated associations between drivers' video speed test scores and five measures of real everyday speeding behaviour obtained over a 5-week period using GPS trackers. There was a significant positive correlation for each of the five on-road speeding measures. In addition, age-related differences in test scores were consistent with observed real-world group differences in speeding behaviour. Test scores also correlated with an established self-report questionnaire measure of speeding (i.e., the Speed Scale from the Driving Style Questionnaire). Overall, the data supported the use of the UQ Video Speed Test as a proxy measure of drivers' real-world speeding behaviour in laboratory-based and online studies (though it would be inadvisable to use such tests in the assessment of drivers for licensing purposes, due to the potential to "fake good"). The test can be deployed using standard online survey platforms (e.g., Qualtrics), and is available at no cost for use in driving research.

