Abstract

About 200 highway wrong-way driving cases occur annually in Japan, of which about 70% are caused by older drivers. The number of these cases has remained consistent despite adoption of full-fledged measures against wrong-way driving, thus demonstrating the need for further measures. Reports indicate that older drivers include those with cognitive decline. Moreover, it has been revealed that drivers over 75 years of age who caused wrong-way driving had lower test scores in the usual cognitive function tests performed at the time of licence renewal. However, there is no clear evidence on the relationship between cognitive decline and driving behaviour that stimulates wrong-way driving. In this paper, we reproduced a wrong-way driving approaching a right turn to an expressway exit in a virtual environment using a driving simulator for older drivers, including those with mild cognitive impairment (MCI). In addition to the measurement of driving behaviour and eye-tracking during simulator driving, we conducted a cognitive function test to investigate the relationship between driving behaviour and visual behaviour factors that initiate reverse running and cognitive decline. The results revealed that the reason for the start of a highway wrong-way driving may be a human error at the recognition stage of overlooking a visual wrong-way driving countermeasure, or a human error at the judgement stage of failing to suppress action despite noticing the visual countermeasure. Additionally, attentional and executive functions were related to the wrong-way initiative, although MCI did not affect it. This suggests that those who could not control their wrong-way driving behaviour despite observing the signs had specific executive function deficits.

Language: en