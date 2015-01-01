Abstract

Drowning is described as obstructing the respiration with liquid flowing into alveoli of lungs and blocking the respiration ways by congesting the mouth and nose. Drowning is an insidious and more or less a short process of respiratory impairment caused by submersion in a liquid environment. In a drowning event, the longer the duration of the submersion, the higher the risk of death, some short-term symptoms or further complications. Although drowning is often preventable, it is one of the top fatal accidents. In Turkey the average of 1000 people die by drowning in a year. Drowning is on the second ranking for the reason of unnatural death after traffic accident. Drowning occurs more frequently in populated area, which is surrounded with sea, lake or river. Deaths attributed to drowning affecting all age groups are usually seen among young population, especially under the age of 30 years old. In addition, men and children are at the top of the drowning victims from statistics analysing. In cases of drowning, the first cause is usually by accidental, and the second is by suicidal events. Accidental children drowning are usually caused by the fact that children are not under adult supervision. In this study; there are 152 drowning events occurred in Antalya province of Turkey between the year of 2014-2015 have been analyzed retrospectively. When the data is analyzed; It is seen that the most drownings occurred in June with 17,105%, 69,737% of the drowned were men and 58,553% died. In order to analyze numerical data in the research, the data was analyzed with association rules which are one of the data mining methods. Drowning incidents have been analyzed in terms of gender, age, nationality, month, day of the week, drowning environment and suggestions were made to reduce the cases of drowning.

Language: en