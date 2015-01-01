CONTACT US: Contact info
Houston RJ. Australasian Leisure Management 2022; (153): 60-63.
A new Royal Life Saving report has found that in the next 10 years, up to 40% of public aquatic facilities that local governments own will need serious refurbishment or outright replacement at a cost of over A$8 billion.
Language: en
Aquatic sports facilities--Design and construction; Australia; Drowning--Prevention; Swimming pools--Health aspects; Swimming pools--Maintenance and repair