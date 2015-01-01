SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Houston RJ. Australasian Leisure Management 2022; (153): 60-63.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022)

DOI

10.3316/informit.713078142487632

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

A new Royal Life Saving report has found that in the next 10 years, up to 40% of public aquatic facilities that local governments own will need serious refurbishment or outright replacement at a cost of over A$8 billion.


Language: en

Keywords

Aquatic sports facilities--Design and construction; Australia; Drowning--Prevention; Swimming pools--Health aspects; Swimming pools--Maintenance and repair

