Avşar A, AkkuŞ Çetİnkaya T, SaraÇ YE, Sİvrİ S. Firat Tıp Dergisi/Firat Med J 2021; 26(1): 48-51.
Yorgun mermiye bağlı gelişen ölüm olgusu
When a projectile is fired into the air, the projectile loses its muzzle velocity after a period of time and starts to fall to the ground gaining speed due to gravity. At this stage is defined as falling bullets. These bullets can cause serious injuries and deaths in the area where they fall. In this article, we aimed to discuss a case of death, caused by a falling bullet and to draw the attention of first aid staff to this type of injury as a cause of death occurring at the locations where people meet to celebrate the New Year's Day, anniversary of national days, weddings or military recruitment of family members.
