Abstract

When a projectile is fired into the air, the projectile loses its muzzle velocity after a period of time and starts to fall to the ground gaining speed due to gravity. At this stage is defined as falling bullets. These bullets can cause serious injuries and deaths in the area where they fall. In this article, we aimed to discuss a case of death, caused by a falling bullet and to draw the attention of first aid staff to this type of injury as a cause of death occurring at the locations where people meet to celebrate the New Year's Day, anniversary of national days, weddings or military recruitment of family members.



Havaya doğru atış yapıldığında, mermi bir süre sonra namlu çıkış hızını kaybedip yer çekiminin etkisiyle hız kazanarak yere düşmeye başlar. Bu aşamada yorgun mermi olarak tanımlanır. Bu mermiler düştükleri alanda ciddi yaralanmalara ve ölümlere neden olabilmektedir. Bu yazıda, yorgun mermi ile meydana gelen ölüm olgusunun tartışılması ayrıca yeni yıl, ulusal gün kutlamaları, düğünler veya aile üyeleri ile yapılan asker uğurlama törenlerinde ölümle sonuçlanabilen bu tarz yaralanma olgularında ilk müdahalede bulunan sağlık çalışanlarının dikkatini çekmek amaçlanmıştır.



Anahtar Sözcükler: Serbest Düşen Mermi, Otopsi, Yaralar, Ateşli Silah, Adli Tıp.

Language: tr