Citation
Pollak OH, Kwon SJ, Jorgensen NA, Lindquist KA, Telzer EH, Prinstein MJ. Biol. Psychiatry 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36411092
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Rates of nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) increase dramatically in adolescence. Affective reactivity and adverse social experiences have been linked to NSSI, but less is known about whether these factors may separately or interactively predict NSSI, especially longitudinally. This study combined functional magnetic resonance imaging and a sociometric measure to test whether a combination of neural (e.g., amygdala) reactivity to social punishment and peer-nominated peer acceptance/rejection predicts NSSI longitudinally in adolescence. Amygdala reactivity was examined as a potential neural marker of affective reactivity to social punishment, which may heighten NSSI risk in contexts of social adversity.
Language: en
Keywords
Adolescence; Nonsuicidal self-injury; Affective; Amygdala; Reactivity; Social punishment