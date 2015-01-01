|
Elzinga E, Zomers M, van der Burg K, van Veen S, Schweren L, van Thiel G, van Wijngaarden E. BMC Geriatr. 2022; 22(1): e885.
36411442
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Some older adults with a persistent death wish without being severely ill report having had a death wish their whole lives (lifelong persistent death wish; L-PDW). Differentiating them from older adults without severe illness who developed a death wish later in life (persistent death wish, not lifelong; NL-PDW) can be relevant for the provision of adequate help and support. This study aims to gain insight into the characteristics, experiences, and needs of older adults with a L-PDW versus older adults with a NL-PDW and into the nature of their death wishes.
Keywords
Death wish; End-of-life; Lifelong; Long-lasting; Old; Suicide ideation