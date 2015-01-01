|
Tamon H, Suto M, Ogawa K, Takehara K, Tachibana Y. BMJ Open 2022; 12(11): e064603.
(Copyright © 2022, BMJ Publishing Group)
36410800
INTRODUCTION: The prevention of child abuse and neglect is an urgent matter given the serious effects persisting into adulthood, and the increased risk of the offspring of abused children being abusive themselves. Intervening as early as possible may prevent abuse that can begin in infancy. Although several systematic reviews have investigated the effects of interventions on populations who are at increased risk for perpetrating child abuse and neglect, few studies have focused on women or interventions that start during perinatal periods. This study aims to describe a systematic review to examine the effects of interventions to prevent child abuse and neglect that begin during pregnancy and immediately after childbirth (less than 1 year). The study will involve performing a systematic review and meta-analysis based on the latest research articles and a broader literature search.
Health policy; Child protection; Community child health