Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The prevention of child abuse and neglect is an urgent matter given the serious effects persisting into adulthood, and the increased risk of the offspring of abused children being abusive themselves. Intervening as early as possible may prevent abuse that can begin in infancy. Although several systematic reviews have investigated the effects of interventions on populations who are at increased risk for perpetrating child abuse and neglect, few studies have focused on women or interventions that start during perinatal periods. This study aims to describe a systematic review to examine the effects of interventions to prevent child abuse and neglect that begin during pregnancy and immediately after childbirth (less than 1 year). The study will involve performing a systematic review and meta-analysis based on the latest research articles and a broader literature search.



METHODS AND ANALYSIS: The protocol was prepared using the 2015 statement of Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis Protocols. The review will follow Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses guidelines. The literature search will be performed using the MEDLINE, PsycINFO, Embase and Cochrane Central Register of Controlled Trials databases from inception onward. Randomised controlled trials of interventions that begin during pregnancy or the first year postpartum, designed to prevent child abuse and neglect in families who are at increased risk for these issues, will be included. Data collection, quality assessment and statistical syntheses will be conducted by following the methods in the protocol that are predefined. Any index of child maltreatment will be included as a primary outcome. A meta-analysis and sub-group analyses will be considered based on the characteristics of interventions. ETHICS AND DISSEMINATION: This study does not require ethical approval. The findings will be presented at conferences and will be submitted to a peer-reviewed journal. PROSPERO REGISTRATION NUMBER: CRD42021266462.

Language: en