|
Citation
|
Rajapaksha RMNU, Khatri RB, Abeysena C, Wijesinghe MSD, Endalamaw A, Thomas TK, Perera N, Rambukwella R, De Silva G, Fernando M, Alemu YA. BMJ Open 2022; 12(11): e067829.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36410836
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Health systems resilience is the ability to prepare, manage and learn from a sudden and unpredictable extreme change that impacts health systems. Health systems globally have recently been affected by a number of catastrophic events, including natural disasters and infectious disease epidemics. Understanding health systems resilience has never been more essential until emerging global pandemics. Therefore, the application of resilience-enhancing strategies needs to be assessed to identify the management gaps and give valuable recommendations from the lessons learnt from the global pandemic.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Epidemiology; Public health; COVID-19; Clinical governance; Quality in health care