Bakhshayesh Eghbali B, Ramezani S, Sedaghat Herfeh S, Emir Alavi C, Najafi K, Esmaeeli Lipaei P, Eslamparast Kordmahalleh S, Hosseinpour Sarmadi V, Amini N, Ramezani Kapourchali F. Brain Inj. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
36408966
INTRODUCTION: Insomnia is a serious problem after traumatic brain injury (TBI) and partially improves via sleeping pills. We investigated the efficacy of transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS) with a focus on the role of age and gender.
gender; Age; traumatic brain injury; Insomnia; transcranial direct current stimulation