|
Citation
|
Geoffrion S, Lamothe J, Giguère C, Collin-Vézina D. Child Abuse Negl. 2022; 135: e105950.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36410288
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Child protection workers (CPWs) are exposed to physical and psychological violence initiated by clients. The consequences associated with exposure to this type of trauma and others are compounded by the anxiety generated by the feelings of being accountable and the constant scrutiny and monitoring CPWs are under. Previous research suggests that acting according to one's professional values can help protect against the effects of trauma exposure and the anxiety associated with being held accountable when situations devolve into crises.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Child protection workers; Client violence; Compassion fatigue; Felt accountability; Professional identity