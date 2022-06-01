Abstract

With increasing cannabis potency, increasing variety of methods of cannabis use, and lower perceived risk of cannabis use, it is increasingly important clinicians who work with adolescents remain up-to-date on the latest literature regarding cannabis use and its associated outcomes. Adolescent cannabis use is associated with chronic cognitive, psychosocial, psychiatric, and physical outcomes. Clinicians working in this field should be able to recognize cannabis use disorder, understand how adolescent cannabis use can impact the developing mind, and have informed discussions with patients and families regarding risks of use.

