Abstract

Although observational studies have shown that adolescent cannabis use is associated with impairments in important psychosocial domains, including peer, romantic, and parent-child relationships, educational outcomes, adult socioeconomic status, and legal consequences, mechanisms underlying these associations remain largely unclear. Cannabis use may have a deleterious causal effect on functioning, but it is also possible the association may be due to reverse causation or confounding by shared vulnerability factors that account for both cannabis use in adolescence and concurrent and subsequent psychosocial impairment. Causally informative studies that delineate these possibilities, including research using epidemiologic samples and quasi-experimental designs, are critical to move the field forward.

