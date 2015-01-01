Abstract

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is an intricate process in which the chemical balance and physical structure of the brain are altered. This medical condition's effects range from altered mental status to an irreversible comatose state, and in severe cases even death. TBI affects millions of individuals worldwide on an annual basis. In the United States, approximately 2.87 million TBI-related emergency department (ED) visits were reported in 2014, and nearly 43% of these cases will experience long-term disabilities. These disabilities have both short- and long-term consequences on health, ranging from physical, emotional, and psychosocial changes in an individual. The goal of this case report is to highlight the morbidity of patients with TBI, with a key focus on TBI-induced secondary psychosis. While many patients recover from their symptoms of TBI within weeks to months, a subdivision of patients with TBI has permanent damage that will significantly affect the quality of their daily lives. TBI-induced secondary psychosis is the new onset of psychosis that can comprise visual, auditory, and tactile hallucinations, delusions, and disorganized thoughts. In this case report, the patient is a 22-year-old African American male who suffered a TBI at the age of 16. Prior to the patient's TBI sustained in 2016, the patient did not have a hospital record of past psychiatric illness. In addition, the patient's family history did not show evidence of schizophrenia, bipolar, or depression in close or distant relatives. The patient presented to the ED for a psychiatric evaluation due to psychotic behavior. In this case report, we will discuss the pathogenesis, clinical presentation, and other secondary causes of TBI-induced secondary psychosis.

Language: en