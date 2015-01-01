Abstract

Background Hemorrhage after trauma is the second leading cause of death in patients in the prehospital environment, and intervention by bystanders before the arrival of professional rescuers has the potential to save lives in such circumstances. No studies have been conducted in Saudi Arabia till date to assess the knowledge and awareness of bleeding control by bystanders. Hence, this study was conducted with an aim to assess the level of awareness, attitude, and willingness toward bleeding control by bystanders in Riyadh city, the capital of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).



METHODology This is an observational cross-sectional survey design that was conducted from July 2022 to August 2022 using an electronic questionnaire targeting populations who live in Riyadh city. MS Excel 2022 was used for data entry and coding, while SPSS Version 26 (IBM Corp., Armonk, NY) was used for data analysis.



RESULTS In this study, 585 adults from Riyadh city were recruited. Among the participants, 62.9% of them were between 16 and 26 years of age; 55.4% were males and 90.3% were Saudi Arabian citizens. Of the participants, 76.1% reported that they did not have any experience in participation in bleeding control related activity. Fear of causing more harm to the patients by attempting bleeding control was expressed by 65.1%. In general, 40.2% of the participants have adequate knowledge considering controlling of bleeding in an emergency setting. Higher level of education and having a previous first aid training were associated with better knowledge significantly (p=0.001 and 0.012, respectively).



CONCLUSION There is a great need to improve the level of awareness about the role of bystanders in bleeding control and to design community-level activities to popularize this important life-saving skill.

