Allen MF, Allen DE. Cureus 2022; 14(10): e30353.

(Copyright © 2022, Curēus)

10.7759/cureus.30353

36407268

PMC9664772

This case report and literature review aim to explore the range of injuries sustained in the sport of freediving. The case report involves a 37-year-old patient who sustained a pneumothorax secondary to freediving. We conducted the literature review to analyse the injuries associated with freediving. We used the combination of search terms 'freediving", "injuries", and "breath-hold diving" on the database PubMed®. A total of 40 studies were eligible for inclusion in this review. The search revealed a wide range of ophthalmological, pulmonary, neurological, ear, nose, and throat injuries, along with several fatalities. Freediving is a sport performed in extreme environments and, if undertaken by inexperienced, untrained, or competition divers, can lead to severe injury or even death. However, the risk of damage can be reduced by performing it responsibly with the appropriate training and by using proper safety measures. Future research is warranted into the psychological, physiological, and economic benefits of freediving at both individual and community levels.


apnoea; breath-hold diving; freediving; glossopharyngeal insufflation; pneumothorax; watersports

