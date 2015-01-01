|
Citation
|
Engstrom CJ, Adelaine S, Liao F, Jacobsohn GC, Patterson BW. Front. Digit. Health 2022; 4: e958663.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Media)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36405416
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Predictive models are increasingly being developed and implemented to improve patient care across a variety of clinical scenarios. While a body of literature exists on the development of models using existing data, less focus has been placed on practical operationalization of these models for deployment in real-time production environments. This case-study describes challenges and barriers identified and overcome in such an operationalization for a model aimed at predicting risk of outpatient falls after Emergency Department (ED) visits among older adults. Based on our experience, we provide general principles for translating an EHR-based predictive model from research and reporting environments into real-time operation.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
machine learning; AI; EHR; falls prevention; precision medicine; risk stratification