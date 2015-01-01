Abstract

Predictive models are increasingly being developed and implemented to improve patient care across a variety of clinical scenarios. While a body of literature exists on the development of models using existing data, less focus has been placed on practical operationalization of these models for deployment in real-time production environments. This case-study describes challenges and barriers identified and overcome in such an operationalization for a model aimed at predicting risk of outpatient falls after Emergency Department (ED) visits among older adults. Based on our experience, we provide general principles for translating an EHR-based predictive model from research and reporting environments into real-time operation.

