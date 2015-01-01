|
Liu H, Wen Y, Liang X, Xu Y, Qiao D, Yang C, Han M, Li H, Ren T, Zhang X, Li G, Liu Z. Front. Neurosci. 2022; 16: e972870.
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Research Foundation)
36408379
BACKGROUND: Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) is common in adolescent MDD, which is also a risk factor for suicide. However, there is few research on biomarkers and predictors about treatment response of NSSI. The purpose of this study was to find the difference of P300 between adolescent MDD with NSSI and healthy controls, and to explore whether the baseline electrophysiological level can predict the change of NSSI after treatment.
Language: en
adolescent; P300; major depressive disorder; ERP; non-suicidal self-injury behavior