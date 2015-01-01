Abstract

BACKGROUND: Physical activity (PA) is considered a favorable preventive intervention for postpartum depression (PPD), but evidence defining a corresponding dose-response relationship is lacking. This meta-analysis was conducted to assess the protective effects of PA on PPD and define a potential dose-response relationship between them.



METHODS: PubMed, Medline, Embase, and Web of Science were searched from 1968 to May 2022. Only randomized control trials (RCTs) and prospective studies were considered, and the PICOS tool was used to identify eligible articles based on the inclusion and exclusion criteria. Effect-size estimates were unified as odds ratio (OR) and 95% confidence interval (CI). We calculated the ORs and their 95% CI for studies that did not report them using the Practical Meta-Analysis Effect Size Calculator.



RESULTS: A total of 23 studies were eligible, including 14 RCTs and 9 prospective cohort studies. The overall analysis showed a statistically significant positive association between PA and PPD prevention (adjusted OR = 0.73; 95% CI: 0.61-0.87; P < 0.001). Subgroup analyses indicated that studies conducted in Europe demonstrated a significant correlation between PA and reduced PPD risk (adjusted OR = 0.85, 95% CI: 0.76-0.95, P = 0.004). Concerning PA type, sports activity was associated with relieving PPD symptoms (adjusted OR = 0.89, 95% CI: 0.78 to 1.00, P < 0.001), while work (adjusted OR = 1.05, 95% CI: 0.37-2.97, P = 0.065) and household activities (adjusted OR = 1.16, 95% CI: 0.89-1.52, P = 0.986) contributed to a greater risk of PPD. Our dose-response analysis revealed a reverse J-shaped trend between ascending PA duration and PPD incidence.



CONCLUSION: This meta-analysis identified PA as a potential intervention to reduce the risk of PPD. The dose-response analysis revealed that at least 90 min of PA per week could efficiently decrease the risk of PPD. SYSTEMATIC REVIEW REGISTRATION: https://www.crd.york.ac.uk/PROSPERO/, identifier: CRD42022335731.

