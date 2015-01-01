|
Ren J, Zhang Z, Mei Y, Wang W, Sun Q, Wang M, Hui Z. Front. Public Health 2022; 10: e1041580.
36408052
BACKGROUND: The outbreak of the new coronavirus-2019 (COVID-19) has had a significant impact on people's mental and physical health. Meanwhile, people's perceptions of risk may influence their emotional states and preventative behavior during an epidemic. Previous research have revealed the diversity and uniqueness of risk perception, and college students may have a different perspective on risk perception. The objective of this study was to describe the subtypes of risk perception for COVID-19 among college students in China, identify the subtypes' traits, and investigate their affecting variables.
Humans; Perception; Cross-Sectional Studies; COVID-19; anxiety; depression; college students; China/epidemiology; *COVID-19/epidemiology; risk perception; latent profile analysis; Students/psychology