Abstract

Self-harm, which affects the whole family system, is an international public health concern. Empirical evidence supports the efficacy of interventions incorporating a family/parent training component for self-injurious thoughts and behaviours, and a quantitative synthesis of these empirical studies has been undertaken and updated. A qualitative synthesis of the experiences of parents whose child self-harms remains limited. This report aimed to systematically review qualitative research about the experiences, preferences, and expectations of parents whose children self-harmed. A comprehensive search was conducted across ten databases and four grey literature sources, along with the manual search of reference lists and relevant websites. Study screening, data extraction, and quality appraisal were all performed by two independent researchers. Twenty-four articles, two of which were mixed-methods studies, were included and analysed using a meta-aggregation approach. Five synthesized findings were identified: initial negative reactions to the discovery of their child's self-harm, the ongoing impact of self-harm on parents and the wider family, parents' various coping strategies, parents' negative experiences with mental health professionals expectations, and the lack of and need for psychoeducational resources. Our review finds that parents express keen interest in engaging with the treatment process, and our results support family-based therapy. However, with the overwhelming emotions most parents experience, clinicians should approach them with sensitivity, empathy and finesse. Psychoeducational self-help resources should also be made readily available to parents who are reluctant to seek help.

