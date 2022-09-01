SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Espinoza SM, Brown C, Gower AL, Eisenberg ME, McPherson LE, Rider GN. J. Adolesc. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jadohealth.2022.09.020

36411209

PURPOSE: We compared rates of sport and physical activity (PA) of transgender and gender diverse adolescents and adolescents questioning their gender (TGDQ) with those of cisgender adolescents. Additionally, we tested for differences in sport and PA among TGDQ youth.

METHODS: We used 2019 Minnesota Student Survey data (N = 125,375). We calculated descriptive statistics, then used chi-squares and one-way analyses of variance to test for differences in involvement in sports, PA lessons, and PA between TGDQ and cisgender adolescents. Then, we used the same tests to compare participation among all TGDQ adolescents, considering their gender identity and sex assigned at birth.

RESULTS: Overall, TGDQ adolescents participated in sport and PA less than cisgender adolescents; TGD youth participated less than questioning youth. Within sex assigned at birth, participation varied by gender identity.

DISCUSSION: TGDQ adolescents need support to participate in sport and PA. Adults should remain cognizant that sport restrictions could impair TGDQ adolescents' health.


Physical activity; Transgender; Gender diverse, and questioning adolescents; Sport

