|
Citation
|
Espinoza SM, Brown C, Gower AL, Eisenberg ME, McPherson LE, Rider GN. J. Adolesc. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36411209
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: We compared rates of sport and physical activity (PA) of transgender and gender diverse adolescents and adolescents questioning their gender (TGDQ) with those of cisgender adolescents. Additionally, we tested for differences in sport and PA among TGDQ youth.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Physical activity; Transgender; Gender diverse, and questioning adolescents; Sport