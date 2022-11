Abstract

(Reprinted with permission from The Anatomy of Murder: Ethical Transgressions and Anatomical Science During the Third Reich. "The Pernkopf Controversy," pages 278-281; excerpted from Berghahn Books, 2016).



While politics and racial laws drove many anatomists from the profession, most who remained joined the Nazi party, and some helped to develop the scientific basis for its racialist dogma. As historian and anatomist Sabine Hildebrandt reveals, however, their complicity with the Nazi state went beyond the merely ideological.

Language: en