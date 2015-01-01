Abstract

BACKGROUND: Workplace violence (WPV) against nurses has a negative impact on the nurses and the care they provide. Formal reporting of WPV is necessary to understand the nature of violent incidents, develop proactive coping strategies, and provide support for nurses affected by WPV.



PURPOSE: This study explored the relationships among nurses' WPV experiences, burnout, patient safety, and the moderating effect of WPV-reporting culture on these relationships.



METHODS: This descriptive cross-sectional study used secondary data collected from 1781 nurses at a large academic medical center.



RESULTS: Workplace violence increased nurse burnout, which in turn negatively affected patient safety. A strong WPV-reporting culture increased the negative effect of WPV on burnout but mitigated the negative effect of burnout on patient safety.



CONCLUSIONS: The findings indicate that nurses may perceive WPV-reporting behavior as a stressor. Violence-reporting systems and procedures need to be improved to reduce the burden of reporting.

