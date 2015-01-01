|
Fischer B, Hall W. Lancet Reg. Health Eur. 2022; 23: e100546.
36405403
Germany's federal (centre-left coalition) government is moving to implement the legalization of the non-medical use and supply of cannabis. Since 2012, several jurisdictions have done so (e.g., Uruguay, 19 US states, Canada, Malta, Thailand) or proposed (e.g., New Zealand) this policy reform, commonly for public health and safety objectives.1,2 Germany will be the first G-20 nation and European Community member doing so, and therefore set important precedents. Basic parameters of Germany's regulation plans have been outlined by its Federal Ministry of Health in charge of the legislation.3 The blueprint allows for selected comments on main regulatory issues, specifically based on experiences with cannabis legalization under different regulatory models implemented--and, to some degree, evaluated--in other jurisdictions.1,2 Overall, Germany's legalization framework is public health-oriented in goals, while allowing commercial cannabis production and distribution. Thereby it starkly resembles the regulatory approaches adopted elsewhere (e.g., Canada), yet an essential question is to which degree proposed regulations will effectively serve to advance public health goals.
