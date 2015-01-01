Abstract

Benzene is one of volatile hydrocarbons contained in fire smoke, and the concentrations in the blood are known to be positively correlated with that of carbon monoxide-hemoglobin (CO-Hb) in fire-related deaths. In this report, we present a vehicle fire case in which CO and benzene concentration is atypically un-correlated. The car driven by the vehicle dweller ran into an oncoming lane at high speed, hitting a traffic signal pole. A vehicle fire started when the rescuer opened the car door. A burned body and briquette stove were found when the fire was extinguished. An autopsy revealed a small amount of soot deposit in the airways. The CO-Hb concentration in the heart blood was 63%. Volatile hydrocarbon analysis of the blood was performed; compared with the CO-Hb concentration, the benzene concentration was significantly lower than expected. High CO-Hb concentration without a hydrocarbon component indicated that the deceased inhaled CO that was not related to fire smoke. Thus, we concluded that the cause of death was CO poisoning caused by the briquette stove before the vehicle fire started. Comparing volatile hydrocarbon concentrations with CO-Hb concentrations could provide more information about the circumstances surrounding a vehicle fire-related death.

