Chisati EM, Undi D, Ulili S, Nkhoma S, Mlongoti M. Malawi Med. J. 2022; 34(3): 157-161.
36406091
BACKGROUND: Use of performance enhancing substances (PES) is common among athletes with a worldwide prevalence ranging from 5% to 31%. There has been little knowledge of PES use in African athletes with no available data for Malawian football players. This study aimed to determine the prevalence of PESs use among elite football players in two super league teams in Blantyre, Malawi.
Language: en
Adult; Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Young Adult; Prevalence; *Football; *Performance-Enhancing Substances; Caffeine; Doping; elite athletes; Football; Malawi/epidemiology; Performance enhancing substance