Abstract

This Method Article is co-submitted with the article Nr. JTRI_106967 in "Tribology International". In the article we investigate the reasons behind a change in friction coefficient at low sliding velocities for a skeleton on ice. To complete the study a numerical model was created with air drag and the coefficient of friction in an equation representing sliding on ice. An experiment with two measurement systems, timing sensors on an ice track and a portable accelerometer at the base of the skeleton, was performed. A numerical model was amended with experimental data. Finally, changes of friction coefficient were analyzed, the difference in results provided by experiment and numerical calculations were illustrated, and conditions at the start when static friction transitioned to kinetic friction highlighted. The main findings about the methods used were as follows: • Portable accelerometer helped to define the speed for transition to smooth sliding; • The numerical model of time and velocity had greater error; • The numerical model of distance and velocity was very close to experimental results.

