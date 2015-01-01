|
Citation
|
Lebeaut A, Zegel M, Healy NA, Rogers AH, Buser SJ, Vujanovic AA. Mindfulness (N Y) 2022; 13(3): 786-798.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36404797
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Firefighters are regularly exposed to potentially traumatic and injurious events and are at increased risk for developing posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms, pain, and pain-related disability. Mindfulness (i.e., present-oriented awareness and nonjudgmental acceptance of cognitions and bodily sensations) may influence PTSD-pain relations in firefighter populations and inform mutual maintenance models. The current cross-sectional study sought to examine the moderating role of mindfulness on the associations between PTSD symptom severity and pain-related disability and intensity among trauma-exposed firefighters.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Trauma; Firefighters; PTSD; Mindfulness; Pain; Disability; First responders