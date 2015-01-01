Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Firefighters are regularly exposed to potentially traumatic and injurious events and are at increased risk for developing posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms, pain, and pain-related disability. Mindfulness (i.e., present-oriented awareness and nonjudgmental acceptance of cognitions and bodily sensations) may influence PTSD-pain relations in firefighter populations and inform mutual maintenance models. The current cross-sectional study sought to examine the moderating role of mindfulness on the associations between PTSD symptom severity and pain-related disability and intensity among trauma-exposed firefighters.



METHODS: Firefighters (N = 266; M (age) = 40.48, SD = 9.70; 92.5% male) were recruited from a large, southwestern metropolitan area and voluntarily completed an online, self-report survey advertised throughout the fire department.



RESULTS: Accounting for covariates (i.e., age, years in the fire service, trauma load), a significant interactive effect of PTSD symptom severity and mindfulness on pain-related disability (ΔR (2) = 0.05, B = - 0.16, p <.001), but not pain intensity, emerged. Simple slope analyses revealed that PTSD symptom severity was associated with pain-related disability for those with low, but not high mindfulness. Post hoc analyses examining mindfulness facets revealed significant main effects of acting with awareness, non-judging of inner experience, and nonreactivity to inner experience on pain-related disability. Significant interactive effects of observing, describing, and nonreactivity to inner experience with PTSD symptom severity on pain-related disability emerged.



CONCLUSIONS: Mindfulness moderates PTSD symptom severity and pain-related disability associations in trauma-exposed firefighters. Future work should further examine these associations among first responders, using experimental and/or longitudinal methodologies.

