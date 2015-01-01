|
Citation
|
Chen K, Garbusow M, Sebold M, Zech HG, Zimmermann U, Heinz A. Neuropsychobiology 2022; 81(5): 387-402.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Karger Publishers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36404705
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Positively conditioned Pavlovian cues tend to promote approach and negative cues promote withdrawal in a Pavlovian-to-instrumental transfer (PIT) paradigm, and the strength of this PIT effect was associated with the subsequent relapse risk in alcohol-dependent (AD) patients. When investigating the effect of alcohol-related background cues, instrumental approach behavior was inhibited in subsequent abstainers but not relapsers. An automatic approach bias towards alcohol can be modified using a cognitive bias modification (CBM) intervention, which has previously been shown to reduce the relapse risk in AD patients. Here we examined the effects of such CBM training on PIT effects and explored its effect on the relapse risk in detoxified AD patients.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Alcohol approach bias; Alcohol dependence; Cognitive bias modification; Pavlovian-to-instrumental transfer; Relapse