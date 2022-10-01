Abstract

BACKGROUND AND AIMS: We and others have identified links between cardiovascular conditions and poor musculoskeletal health. However, the relationship between measures of carotid atherosclerosis such as focal carotid plaque and common carotid intima media thickness (CCA-IMT) and falls remains understudied. This study examined the association between measures of carotid atherosclerosis and fall-related hospitalization over 11.5 years in community dwelling older women.



METHODS AND RESULTS: 1116 older women recruited in 1998 to a five-year randomized controlled trial to examine the effect of calcium supplementation in preventing fracture and who had undertaken B-mode ultrasound in 2001 (three years after the baseline clinical visit) were included in this study. The participants were followed for over 11.5 years as Perth Longitudinal Study of Ageing Women (PLSAW). Over the follow up period, 428 (38.4%) women experienced a fall-related hospitalization. Older women with carotid plaque had 44% a higher relative hazard for fall-related hospitalization (HR 1.44; 95%CI, 1.18 to 1.76) compared to those without carotid plaque. The association persisted after adjustment for established falls risk factors such as measures of muscle strength and physical function.Each SD increase in the mean and maximum CCA-IMT was also associated with a higher risk of fall-related hospitalizations (HR 1.10; 95%CI, 1.00 to 1.21 and HR 1.11; 95%CI, 1.01 to 1.22, respectively).



CONCLUSIONS: Measures of carotid atherosclerosis are associated with a higher risk of fall-related hospitalization independent of established falls risk factors. These findings suggest the importance of vascular health when considering falls risk.

