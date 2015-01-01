Abstract

Motor vehicle crashes is a leading cause of death for Veterans. We quantified the efficacy of an Occupational Therapy Driving Intervention (OT-DI) and a Traffic Safety Education (TSE) intervention on real-world driving in combat Veterans. Via a randomized trial, we assessed 42 Veterans' fitness-to-drive abilities using a CDS-250 driving simulator and driving records, to determine differences in simulated driving and real-world events pre- and post-interventions. The OT-DI group (vs. TSE) had fewer over-speeding errors (p <.001) and total number of driving errors (p =.002) post-intervention. At Post-Test 2, the OT-DI (vs. TSE) had a reduction in real-world speeding (p =.05). While statistically not significant, both interventions showed reductions in real-world speeding, number of violations (OT-DI: 23% and TSE: 46% decrease) and crashes (OT-DI: 25% and TSE: 50% decrease). Veterans showed early evidence of efficacy in improving their real-world fitness-to-drive abilities via an OT-DI and TSE intervention.

