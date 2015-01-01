|
Citation
Lee H, Han Y, Kim Y, Kim YH. PLoS One 2022; 17(11): e0277813.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Public Library of Science)
DOI
PMID
36409713
Abstract
|
The increasing traffic demand in urban areas frequently causes traffic congestion, which can be managed only through intelligent traffic signal controls. Although many recent studies have focused on reinforcement learning for traffic signal control (RL-TSC), most have focused on improving performance from an intersection perspective, targeting virtual simulation. The performance indexes from intersection perspectives are averaged by the weighted traffic flow; therefore, if the balance of each movement is not considered, the green time may be overly concentrated on the movements of heavy flow rates. Furthermore, as the ultimate purpose of traffic signal control research is to apply these controls to the real-world intersections, it is necessary to consider the real-world constraints.
Language: en