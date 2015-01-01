|
Citation
|
Terzi S, De Angeli S, Miozzo D, Massucchielli LS, Szarzynski J, Carturan F, Boni G. Prog. Disaster Sci. 2022; 16: e100268.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36407499
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
COVID-19 challenged all national emergency management systems worldwide overlapping with other natural hazards. We framed a 'parallel phases' Disaster Risk Management (DRM) model to overcome the limitations of the existing models when dealing with complex multi-hazard risk conditions. We supported the limitations analysing Italian Red Cross data on past and ongoing emergencies including COVID-19 and we outlined three guidelines for advancing multi-hazard DRM: (i) exploiting the low emergency intensity of slow-onset hazards for preparedness actions; (ii) increasing the internal resources and making them available for international support; (iii) implementing multi-hazard seasonal impact-based forecasts to foster the planning of anticipatory actions.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
COVID-19; Anticipatory Action, AA; Disaster Risk Management Cycle, DRMC; Disaster Risk Management, DRM; Intensive Care Units, ICU; Italian red cross; Italian Red Cross, ItRC; Local Administrative Unit, LAU; Multi-hazard disaster risk management; Nomenclature of Territorial Units for Statistics, NUTS