Abstract

This study examines patterns and trends in 911 calls from Boston public school addresses related to mental health and physical assaults/fights generated from 2014 to 2018. We analyzed 12,113 Boston Police Department (BPD) 911 call records from 102 Boston Public School addresses during the 2014-2018 school years. In addition, we separately analyzed calls coded by BPD as Emotionally Disturbed Person ("EDP"), indicating a psychiatric crisis was the primary reason for the call, as well as calls coded as "Fight," "Assault," or "Assault and battery." Call frequency ranged from 0 to 277 per school each year. Although the annual average number of calls increased each school year over the 4-year period, this was primarily due to an increase in hang-ups and abandoned calls. Overall, 7.4% calls were coded as EDP and 6.5% were coded as assault/fight. Call volume was highest in the middle of the school day, with a median time of 12 pm. EDP calls were significantly earlier in the day than non-EDP calls, and the percentage of calls labeled as EDP decreased in frequency each day over the course of the week. There were more overall 911 calls, on average, per day in late spring than in other seasons. The frequency with which schools call upon police as emergency service providers for psychiatric crises indicates a need for additional school-based resources. Such resources may be most effective if they are allocated mid-day, responsive to changing student needs over the course of the week, and increased in spring.

Language: en