Abstract

With considerable investments, mainly from local government budgets, the construction and operation of urban rail transit (URT) can exert significant spillover effects on the surrounding land use and land prices. In particular, China's local governments are actively committed to developing their URT systems and promoting large-scale transit-oriented development (TOD) projects under the public land leasing policy. However, the connection between the land premium effects and TOD policy and practice is still lacking, particularly in the local government contexts, which exhibit significant policy and spatial heterogeneity. Thus, this research represents an attempt to better address this issue using the city of Ningbo as a case study. First, the premium effects of URT on land prices are examined, after which three crucial policy insights (land value capture [LVC], public-private cooperation [PPC], and urban regeneration) are proposed to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of TOD, demonstrating its strong connection with the potential premium effects. The findings demonstrate that (1) local governments have adopted different innovative policies-with the ambition-to implement LVC; (2) assisted by PPC, the local rail transit authority can significantly amplify the premium effects, although it must still address the fair distribution of premiums across multiple stakeholders; and (3) transit-oriented urban regeneration can significantly influence land prices/land rents and subsequently generate significant gentrification, which will be further addressed by the TOD policy and practice.

