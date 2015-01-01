Abstract

INTRODUCTION: In this study we aimed to assess the impact of an electronic health assessment with individualized feedback for risk behaviors in adolescents seeking care in a pediatric emergency department (ED).



METHODS: We conducted a randomized control trial using a tablet-based screening program with a study population of adolescents in a busy pediatric ED. The intervention group received the screening program with individualized feedback. The control group received the screening program without feedback. All participants received one-day and three-month follow-up surveys to assess behaviors and attitudes toward health behaviors.



RESULTS: A total of 296 subjects were enrolled and randomized. There was no difference in changes in risky behaviors between the control and experimental groups. A higher proportion of participants in the intervention groups reported that the screener changed the way they thought about their health at one-day follow-up (27.0%, 36/133) compared to the control group (15.5%, 20/129, P =.02).



CONCLUSION: This study successfully tested a multivariable electronic health screener in a real-world setting of a busy pediatric ED. The tool did not significantly change risky health behaviors in the adolescent population screened. However, our finding that the intervention changed adolescents' perceptions of their health opens a door to the continued development of electronic interventions to screen for and target risk behaviors in adolescents in the ED setting.

