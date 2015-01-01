SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Khezaz A, Hina MD, Guan H, Ramdane-Cherif A. Journal of Sensor and Actuator Networks 2021; 10(4): e66.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021)

DOI

10.3390/jsan10040066

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

An autonomous vehicle relies on sensors in order to perceive its surroundings. However, there are multiple causes that would hinder a sensor's proper functioning, such as bad weather or lighting conditions. Studies have shown that rainfall and fog lead to a reduced visibility, which is one of the main causes of accidents. This work proposes the use of a drone in order to enhance the vehicle's perception, making use of both embedded sensors and its advantageous 3D positioning. The environment perception and vehicle/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) interactions are managed by a knowledge base in the form of an ontology, and logical rules are used in order to detect and infer the environmental context and UAV management. The model was tested and validated in a simulation made on Unity.


Language: en

Keywords

autonomous vehicle; knowledge base; ontology; UAV

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print