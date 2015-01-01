SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Cottrell L, Darbyshire E, Obrestad KH. J. Conv. Weapons Destr. 2022; 26(1): e4.

(Copyright © 2022, James Madison University, Center for International Stabilization and Recovery)

All conflicts result in environmental impacts. The use of explosive weapons can cause massive damage to civilian and industrial infrastructure, resulting in the contamination of air, soil and water resources. The war in Ukraine has highlighted the heavy toll on the environment, and the risk of significant environmental harm.


Language: en
