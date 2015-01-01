SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Toal R. J. Conv. Weapons Destr. 2022; 26(1): e11.

(Copyright © 2022, James Madison University, Center for International Stabilization and Recovery)

The increase in the number of civilian casualties from landmines and other explosive ordnance (EO) in recent years has driven the demand for new and innovative ways to provide communities with risk education. Additionally, with access limited by the COVID-19 pandemic, humanitarian organizations like MAG (Mines Advisory Group) have had to adapt their approach, focusing on digital explosive ordnance risk education (EORE) to reach individuals and communities affected by EO.


Language: en
